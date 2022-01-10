Singer Davido is one of the most-loved celebrities in Nigeria. It is no surprise that Nigerians extend the love to his three beautiful kids Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

Davido, who is proud of his children, warms the hearts of his fans and followers with lovely videos showing moments with his kids on his Instagram page.

In recent times, Davido's babies have made headlines with their interaction with one another and as expected, it got people talking.

Different times Nigerians gushed over Davido's children on social media. Photos: @tooexclusive, @ifeanyi.david.adeleke.jnr

In this article, Legit.ng shares five times Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi melted hearts online.

1. Kids say the darndest things

Davido's first baby mama Sophia, Imade and Hailey were spotted in a cute video as they vacation in Ghana. As Sophia played with Hailey, Imade innocently asked Sophia why she isn't Hailey's mother.

2. A contest of I love you

While in Ghana, Davido was spotted with his girls. Hailey was the first to tell the singer that she loves him and he replied to her. Imade then said her own and kissed her dad.

3. Imade, the big sister

Davido's first child Imade met her brother Ifeanyi as they stepped out to eat at an expensive restaurant. The singer was later spotted holding both kids and kissing them simultaneously.

4. They look like twins

Davido made sure that Hailey met her brother Ifeanyi as she visited Nigeria for the holidays. The singer shared a photo of the siblings and Nigerians couldn't stop gushing at the resemblance.

5. Spa day

Sophia shared a video showing the moment Imade and Hailey visited a spa to get pampered. The girls looked happy as they gave various poses for the camera.

Mr Macaroni hails Davido's dad

Comedian Mr Macaroni showered praises on singer Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke for his generosity to others.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Macaroni recalled how Adedeji Adeleke bought him the first laptop he ever owned and added that the billionaire is one of his biggest inspirations.

Macaroni said that whenever he needed money in school, all he needed to do was to reach out to Davido’s father via text message and he always came through and that even when he abused the access, the senior Adeleke remained generous.

