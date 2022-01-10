A blogger had earlier claimed that Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu fought him and his second baby mama in Ghana

Sophia debunked the news and was recently spotted with Imade and Hailey at a spa having a good time

The girls seemed to have fun from all the pampering and Nigerians could not help but gush over Imade and Hailey

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu recently treated her daughter Imade and her baby sister from singer's second baby mama, Hailey to a good time.

The mum of one and the girls went for a spa treatment to get their facials and nails done which they seemed to enjoy very much.

Sophia takes Imade and Hailey for fun day at the spa Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu/@tooexclusive_com

A video sighted online showed a cute moment between the siblings and during their facials as Sophia gushed over them.

Sophia also pointed out how much her daughter loves enjoyment. The girls day is proof that Sophia is in good terms with Davido and Hailey's mum.

Watch the video as seen below:

Fans gush over Hailey and Ifeanyi

Nigerian singer, Davido was stunned after he spotted the striking resemblance between his second and third children, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a photo of Hailey holding her brother as they both smiled. Davido gushed over his kids as he called them twins.

Nigerians also gushed over the beautiful kids and expressed shock over the fact that they look so alike even though they are from different mothers.

Davido vacations with kids and 2 baby mamas in Ghana

The singer took to his Insta stories to share the sweet moment he spent with his daughters, Imade and Hailey, and his baby mamas.

In a series of videos, Davido was seen bonding with his kids. During a point in the video, Imade petted his beards and said they are cool.

The two kids took turns telling their father they love him. Davido replied and kissed them. It was such a perfect father-daughter time.

Source: Legit.ng