BBNaija’s Kiddwaya has taken to his Twitter page with a welcome back post following the lift of the ban by the FG

In his tweet, the reality star mentioned his fan base and also sneaked in the combined fan base of him and Erica, Kiddrica

The tweet stirred different reactions in his comment section with tweeps asking him if he is dating the fellow BBNaija star

Barely a few hours after the lift of the ban on Twitter and ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kiddwaya, has already found himself in the middle of drama.

The billionaire kid recently took to his page on the platform with a welcome back post to his fans and followers.

Kiddwaya sparks reactions with Twitter welcome back post. Photo: @kiddwaya/@kiddricalovers

Source: Instagram

In his post, Kidd appreciated his fan base and every other person who has been a strong supporter of his brand.

He, however, sparked reactions with the mention of ‘Kiddrica’, the combined fan base of him and fellow BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below:

Reactions

The reality star’s mention of ‘Kiddrica’ made tweeps ignore the entire message and query him about the status of his relationship with Erica.

Read some responses to Kidd below:

@peterssoffy wrote:

"You like wahala. Which one is kiddrica again ."

@EmeraldGreenvi1 wrote:

"You and Erica still dey? Why you dey use the kiddrica level boss?"

@Huncho0_ wrote:

"This wan still dey form ship. Kidrica ko derica ni."

@thatedoguy1 said:

"Is this kiddricca thing still Happening??AS in...they Ban Twiter Ban your Memory join?"

@SimplyIvy29 said:

"This guy likes wahala abeg but I like him btw Kidd I don't think the second one exist but we mueeeveeee!"

Fans beg Kiddwaya to change tattered shoes of his personal bodyguard

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire son, Kiddwaya, shared photos of himself after his return to the country from a long trip abroad.

In the snaps, the rich kid was seen posing with his bodyguards and fans had a lot to say about them.

Numerous fans seemed to notice the pair of shoes on one of the guards and begged the billionaire’s son to change it.

Source: Legit.ng