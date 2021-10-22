Nigerian billionaire son, Kiddwaya, recently shared photos of himself after his return to the country from a long trip abroad

In the snaps, the rich kid was seen posing with his bodyguards and fans had a lot to say about them

Numerous fans seemed to notice the pair of shoes on one of the guards and begged the billionaire’s son to change it

Nigerian rich kid and BBNaija star, Kiddwaya, took to social media to share photos after he returned to the country after his vacation abroad.

Taking to his Instagram page, the billionaire’s son posted snaps of himself with three guards. While two of them stayed at the back, one of them stayed ahead to carry Kidd’s designer bag.

According to Kiddwaya, he is now back home and he touched down in Abuja.

Fans slam Kiddwaya over the state of his bodyguard's shoes. Photos: @kiddwaya.

He wrote:

“Touchdown Abuja!!! Your boy is back home.”

See his snaps below:

Take care of your bodyguard

Internet users however were more concerned about the welfare of the billionaire son’s guards seeing as one of them appeared to have on a really old pair of shoes.

Numerous fans wasted no time in bombarding Kiddwaya’s comment section with advice and pleas for him to take care of his bodyguards among other things.

Read some of their comments below:

Damme_laray:

“Shoeperu But the shoe bad fr.”

Bellalabomba:

“That shoe looks like he trekked thru Sahara desert .”

Gideon_bankzz:

“Lol he’s probably the driver and he’s getting paid. Can y’all take a chill pill.”

Bigmac_billi:

“Kidd pls change that first guy shoe.”

Morin_bobby:

“Pls buy another shoe for this ur bag carrier.”

Formikongnesuh:

“Pls give ur guards shoes.”

Poetiz:

“Change those shoes on the leg of the aide holding that LV duffle bag.”

Mothun:

“Chaime sef zoom the buruku shoe Omooo Nigerians ha.”

Highjay02:

“Big boy in the mud.”

Interesting.

Kiddwaya advises BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates

The Big Brother season six came to an end on October 3 and the Shine Ya Eye housemates who have entertained fans for ten weeks are ready to take on the world.

BBNaija Lockdown edition ex-housemate, Kiddwaya who has had a fair share of the celebrity life one year after the show had words of advice for his newest colleagues.

Kidd shared a post on his Instagram story channel where he advised the new reality stars to be ruthless in their dealings.

