Joel Telfer Jnr, a brilliant young man in Ghana has narrated how dramatic life can be through his life story

In a post on LinkedIn, Joel says his dream has always been to become a medical doctor but that changed a few years ago

He has ended up in law school and many social media users are pouring out heartwarming comments at his feet

A gentleman has narrated how unpredictable life can be with his own life story as a case study in a post that has gathered considerable attention on social media.

On his LinkedIn handle, the gentleman named Joel Telfer Jnr indicated that he grew up dreaming of one day becoming a medical doctor with a specialization in neurosurgery.

However, after an interesting twist of fate which he promises to explain a bit later, Joel is now on the path of becoming a lawyer, which is an equally prestigious profession.

Joel Telfer Jnr, a science student how pursuing law Photo credit: Joel Telfer Jnr, LinkedIn

I never wanted to read law

He mentioned:

"I never wanted to be a Lawyer, in fact by class three of basic school, I knew I wanted to be a Cardiothoracic Surgeon. I was so inspired by Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and the humongous nature of his title, that I ran to my Dad and told him that was what I wanted to be one afternoon."

Joel who is a graduate of Climate Science ascribed his dramatic switch and pursuit of law to the grace of God as he acknowledged that the ways of man are not the ways of God.

He concluded the post by giving credit to his mentor, friend, and boss, who would rather not be named, his favourite lecturer Clement Kojo Akapame and the entire law faculty Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Reactions from people

Below were some comments shared by Ghanaians under the post.

Karikari Yamoah stated:

"Congratulations Telfer, some of us also saw the lawyer in you years ago and believe that you're truly on course to shatter glass ceilings."

Jeremiah Kyeremateng mentioned:

"You may have never wanted to be a lawyer, but law runs through you. Mr. Speaker."

