Nigerians can't seem to get over Tobi Bakre's wife Anu as the BBNaija star recently shared a photo of her

The reality star's wife was seen admiring her handsome son who was sleeping peacefully in her arms

Tobi also shared a video showing the moment he measured his wife's nose before the arrival of their baby boy

BBNaija Tobi Bakre is still over the moon on the birth of his baby boy. The reality star also seemed to have caught a glimpse of his wife Anu's strength during the course of her pregnancy and when she had their son.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tobi shared a photo showing Anu carrying their boy who was wrapped in a beautiful shawl.

Tobi Bakre shares video and photo of his wife Anu. Photos: @tobibakre

With a big smile on her face, Anu was spotted staring at the cute boy sleeping peacefully in her hands.

Tobi also shared a video of himself measuring his wife's nose. According to him, he would remind her of how she used to look like during pregnancy if she wants to brag about her beauty aerbirth.

Nigerians gush over her

Tobi welcomes his first son

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 1, tBBNaija Tobi Bakre said his child gave him a perfect ending for 2021 as he was birthed on Thursday, December 30.

Calling his name Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, he said that he got him forever. Tobi also used the opportunity to wish his fans a happy new year.

Attached to the Instagram post was a black and white photo of his son's hand and his. Many Nigerians took to the comment section in celebration.

Source: Legit.ng