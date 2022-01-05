Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently celebrated one of his cute children on his social media page

The well-loved film star and his young son stood side-by-side as they posed for a beautiful photograph

Yul showered prayers on his son, stating that God would bless him while letting the teenager know that he is loved

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is celebrating the birthday of his son Kambi who recently turned 15.

The film star shared a photo with the young boy and there is no doubt that they look alike. According to the actor, Kambi is his first son.

Yul Edochie celebrates first son's 15th birthday. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He said:

"My first son just turned 15. Happy birthday to you Kambi Leo Yul-Edochie. Many more great years I wish you with loads of accomplishments and greatness. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you."

Check out the birthday boy and his dad below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Yul's son

babarex0:

"E good to start early o. Chai . Odogwu tell me how do u feel. ? I wan know. Reply in ur deep voice but write am."

charles_okocha:

"More life young king."

stannze:

"Happy birthday Kambi."

aziadogbe:

"Happy birthday to him."

social_life_savers:

"more grace."

vickybillz_official

"Hbd."

emor_fylo:

"Happy birthday anniversary Aborgu merchant....sail across to every sea and space available.......Happy birthday Kambi Leo."

_ismero:

"Which kind resemblance be this ❤️❤️❤️, make him voice no heavy oo."

nnabuifevivian:

"Very soon u go be grand fathers congratulations boy, happy birthday."

Yul Edochie laments over impostors on social media

The Nollywood actor earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with what an online TV did to him and some of his colleagues just to gain traffic on a movie.

Yul shared a movie poster that had his face and that of his colleagues on it. The actors, however, had female bodies.

Lamenting at the poster, Yul stated that he didn't even appear in the movie but the owner of the online platform wanted to use him for some gains.

Many of the actor's fans and colleagues laughed at the poster as they confessed that it was funny.

Source: Legit.ng