Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is making a joke about herself on social media, and her fans are loving it

The actress shared a rare photo of her younger self with a lady and warned her followers not to laugh

Funke also made jest of her eyebrows, but Nigerians did not heed her advice as they trooped to her page to laugh at the photo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello returned to her archives to dig out a very old photo of her and a friend.

The actress shared the beautiful photo on her Instagram page and joked about blocking anyone that laughed at her looks in the picture.

Funke Akindele shares throwback photo. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke also made jest of the eyebrows her younger self drew as she reminisced on the humble beginning.

She captioned the post:

"It’s the brow for me!! If you dare laugh!!!! #nobodyaboveblocking oh I just laughed."

Check out the photo below:

Reactions

A number of Funke Akindele's fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted to her beautiful throwback photo, most of them did not heed her warning about not laughing.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bellokreb."

"I’m sorry I have to do this."

Markangelcomedy:

"Ageless beauty ❤️❤️❤️. The brows still."

Emekaokoye14:

"Mama haf. Tayed in slaying."

Preetylolah:

"This face no change o."

Nayaafriqa:

"It was HOT by then a beg!"

Larry_hair_and_wig:

"Is the flat front for me ‍♀️."

Ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

" But truthfully u have always been beautiful."

Iyalashoejire:

"It haff tey and she really must b obeyed."

Bigvibes001:

"You won take style resemble tailor."

