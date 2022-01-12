Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s daughter, Yeni, has remembered her late mother, 20 years after her demise

To eulogise her late mother, Yeni shared series of never before seen throwback photos of her family on Instagram

Yeni also went ahead to explain what was happening in each photo and explained that 20 years feels just like yesterday

Afrobeats pioneer musician, Fela Kuti’s first child, Yeni, has taken to social media to eulogise her late mother on the 20th anniversary of her death.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the musician’s daughter took fans down memory lane with several throwback photos after admitting that she felt nostalgic.

Yeni Kuti remembers late mother 20 years after her death. Photos: @yeniakuti

Source: Instagram

Yeni explained that 20 years ago when her mother died feels just like yesterday as she posted old family photos which included her late mother carrying her now 33-year-old daughter when she was a baby, Fela, her late sister, her grandmother and more.

She explained things better in her caption that reads:

“Today makes it 20 years our mum passed on! 20 years!!! Like yesterday. Decided to post some blast from the past pictures. Pix 1. Our mum posing for pix. Pix 2. Our mum and my daughter Rolari @rolarijacka who is now 33 years old married with kids, at my late sister Sola’s 25th surprise birthday party. Feeling nostalgic right now. Pix3. Mummy, our grandmother who passed on at the ripe age of 95, and mummy’s sister who is still going strong. We thank God. Pix 4. Mummy and Fela in London. Lovebirds. We were not born then I don’t think. Not sure sha.”

See her post below:

In another post, Yeni explained that her mum was a wonderful and kindhearted lady who was also full of love.

See another photo of Yeni as a young lady with her late mother below:

A throwback family photo of the Kutis which includes Fela and his activist mother, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti:

Fans’ reactions

Yettyyjanet:

“I love the last slide, your mum and dad both look so young and inlove. May their souls continue to rest in peace .”

Demidaphoenix:

“May their souls continue to rest in peace. Amen ❤️.”

Detolaandgeek:

“May your lovely Mum's soul continue to rest in peace Sis .”

Luke_mejus:

“May your mother continue to rest in perfect peace. Together with the souls of the great Abami Eda Fela, Fela's mum Mrs Funmilayo Ransome Kuti as well as Shola your younger sister. May they rest in peace. Amen. ❤️.”

Iamaradrummer:

“May she continue to rest in peace....you are still a beauty ma....any day and time.❤️❤️❤️.”

May her soul rest in peace.

