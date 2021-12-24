Nigerian musician Femi Kuti got his guests laughing at a father and son concert he hosted recently

The award-winning singer shared a funny story from his childhood about his legendary father Fela Kuti

The story revolved around how his father tried his African time mentality with Italian Airways many years ago but he regretted it

Musician Femi Kuti shared a story of how his legendary father Fela missed his flight to Italy despite booking 73 tickets.

Femi revealed that it was far back in 1981 and his first time to Italy, so he was eager to travel and he kept hurrying his father.

The singer stated that the legendary musician wasted time bathing while bragging that he booked 73 tickets which he said was almost half of the plane.

Femi Kuti tells a story about his father Fela. Photos: @femikuti, @maiskriola

By the time they got to the airport, the plane was just leaving and it had just 10 passengers, to Fela's surprise.

A friend of Fela who worked at the airport hilariously asked if Fela was shocked to see the plane leave despite booking 73 tickets.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

movewithomike:

"Lol."

naijapalliative:

"Wow."

komo2.0:

"Businesses work on Time!!"

officialdini10:

"fela."

Yeni Kuti clocks 60

Fela Kuti's eldest daughter Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti's 60th birthday was a memorable one that she would not forget in a hurry. The beautiful woman received so much love from her friends and family. In fact, her followers on social media and those who follow her show YourView on TVC showed how much they love her.

The producer of the show Morayo Brown shared a video showing the moment Yeni was presented with a brand new car for her birthday.

In the video, a small crowd gathered as Yeni stood by her car. Morayo and other co-hosts were seen close to Yeni and a saxophonist was heard playing a happy birthday song in the background. Yeni who had a mic in her hands appreciated the man who introduced her to the show.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Morayo said:

"We reached out to friends of the show to support our purchase of this gift. I want to use this opportunity to thank all of them specially. @yeniakuti your car is paid in full by lovers of our show. Enjoy your gift with your full chest!! We truly love you."

