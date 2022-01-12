Nollywood movie producer Rita Daniels has expressed her profound gratitude to God as she shares a goodnews

The mother of four took to her social media page to announce that she clocked new age on Wednesday, January 12

Fans and followers took to her comment section to celebrate with her as many prayed and wished her well

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels is celebrating her birthday and the beautiful woman looks great on her special day

In the mood of celebration, Rita shared lovely photos of herself in beautiful outfits.

In one of the photos, the movie producer wore a pink top, her black wig was left to fall on her shoulders as silver accessories donned her hands, wrist and her head.

Regina Daniels' mum Rita celebrates her birthday. Photos: @rita.daniels06

With her eyes closed and hands clasped together, Rita posed for the camera like she was praying.

In another photo, she donned a simple two-piece outfit.

She wrote:

"God has shown me mercy, what more can I say? Chineke Daalu, it’s my Day."

Nigerians react

chachaekefaani:

"Happy Birthday Mama."

realchidiebereaneke:

"Happy birthday Mama."

chika.d.great:

"We love u mummy and regina only that the world who wishes regina well not happy with the kind of man she married although we still love u all despite and inspite❤️❤️❤️madam beauty one love."

official_samuelgodfrey:

"Gorgeous."

maya_shugalips:

"Happy birthday beautiful mammi."

chikaboabs_worldbank:

"Hbd Mum."

anibenkam:

"Happy blessed birthday man."

emilydonald93:

"My Queen."

eliqueenzy:

"Keep shining it's your day."

vibeswithnifer:

"Happy birthday Nneoma."

happy.best.3990418:

"Happy birthday."

joyjoy9631:

"Happy birthday ma."

