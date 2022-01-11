Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu recently slammed his colleagues Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish

Uche said the couple behaved like little children over their display of affection on their social media page

Anita's husband MC Fish took to his Instagram page to reply the controversial actor with another lovely video with the actress

Actress Anita Joesph's husband MC Fish shared a video showing the moment he was thanking God for his wife's beauty. According to him, he's seen beauty before but the actress' own is a discovery.

Anita's backside was later seen in the video and her husband touched it while grinning.

The actress' husband shared the video in reply to Uche Maduagwu's post about his public display with his wife.

Anita Joseph's hubby replies to Uche Maduagwu's post about them. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @realmcfish

Source: Instagram

MC Fish then stated that whoever has a problem with the way he does things mean such a person is not minding their business.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

In another post, MC Fish slammed Uche, telling him to focus on his career and red bra.

According to him, one of the reasons why people are poor is because they do not mind their businesses.

MC Fish noted that a man who is confused about his sexuality and wears a woman's underwear is advising him.

Read his post below:

Nigerians react

happybidemi

"I love this couple. their cruise no be here."

ada_mordi

"Discovery indeed."

____evergreen1____:

"Funny.. I pray it last oo.. cos bad belle plenty de wait."

clear_stretch_marks:

"Who wan kee himself should kee himself joor."

anitajoseph8:

"Your offer still stands. babe your mouth is terrible jesu. I love you mcfish you’re too sweet come here oh k your beside me."

mishelabar:

"He needs more red bra oo."

_suzansambo_temmy:

"This one enter."

dinmautabu:

"Period he should focus on his confused life Nd allow ppl enjoy in der marriage shu mr red bra."

Talk to your sisters

Anita Joseph who is known for flaunting her marriage and husband on social media expressed sadness over Sandra Iheuwa's failed marriage.

A man however took it upon himself to advise the actress to take the event as a warning since she is a social media wife as well.

Anita did not take the advice well as she told the man to warn his mother and sisters instead, to which he boasted about how well they are doing.

Source: Legit.ng