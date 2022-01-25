Actress Mercy Aigbe has been bashed by millions of Nigerians on social media after she revealed her lover, Adekaz

The actress' ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, seemed to be pleased that the cat has eventually been let out of the bag seeing as he had earlier accused her of infidelity

Several Nigerians advised Gentry to run a paternity test on his son as they claimed that he looked like Mercy's new man

The businessman has however noted that there will be no need for a paternity test because he knows that he is the boy's father

Popular Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been trending for several hours, all due to the fact that she eventually unveiled her new man.

Mercy's man is apparently married and Nigerians have bashed her so much that her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has been advised to run a paternity test on their son, Juwon.

He is my son 100%

In a post sighted online, just like many others, a woman urged Gentry to do a DNA test for Juwon before he is put to shame.

In his reply to her, the businessman assured her and every other person concerned that there is no need for him to doubt his son's paternity because he's sure that Juwon is his.

Nigerians react

While some people think that a DNA test would put the actress' ex-husband at ease, others are convinced that he has done it before, hence the bragging.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

dominic.precious:

"He had done it before."

porsche_anderson:

"Oga na lie…… Juwon is not your son! Mercy run you street there."

masky__snr:

"Una want make he go thru another breakfast ni."

official_glorioux:

"Pls guys let’s protect his sanity I Dey sorry for him."

lovethyneighbor2022:

"Jobless youths. So you think this man never do DNA test?"

kawl_mi_shawlar:

"Baba dey claim the pikin with all e strength. ... E go don do DNA."

queen_ruruboss:

"E go shock you sir."

It's a gain, not a loss

While people were dragging Mercy Aigbe for her choice of husband, others were showing sympathy for Adekaz's wife with whom he already has three grown kids.

Taking to her Facebook page, the woman identified as Asiwaju Coutoure disclosed that she did not lose anything.

The wife's statement further earned Mercy more bashing as Nigerians noted that the actress did not have mercy on the mum of three.

