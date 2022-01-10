Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa has been reportedly sent out of her matrimonial home by her husband

With the development, a man has decided to tell actress Anita Joseph who likes to show off her marriage on social media to learn from it

The advice did not go down well with the actress who eventually traded ugly words with the man in the comment section

Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa remarried five months ago and Nigerians were happy for her seeing how she frequently called Ubi out.

The marriage has however crashed as her husband, Steve reportedly kicked her out with her pregnancy.

Anita Joseph was asked to learn from Sandra's ordeal and she knocked the man who gave her marital advice. Photo credit: @anitajoseph8/@sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph reacts

Popular actress, Anita Joseph who is known for flaunting her marriage and husband on social media expressed sadness over Sandra's failed marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A man however took it upon himself to advise the actress to take the event as a warning since she is a social media wife as well.

Anita did not take the advice well as she told the man to warn his mother and sisters instead, to which he boasted about how well they are doing.

The actress then replied by saying that the adviser's mother did not train him well.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

fashiondoctor19:

"Marriage wey go spoil go spoil. No be social media dey spoil marriage."

kingabcos:

"Dem no dey hear word. Anita Na here we go dey sha."

ceemplybecca:

"May our marriages not become a thing of mockery! "

soso_cency:

"Anita will try her best to hold her marriage,because so many eyes on them ,she won’t want people to mock her."

princedcon:

"Omo the guy won . He never even start just his introduction self don finish Anita K.O."

queency_2:

"Omo it’s how the marriage spoil while she is still pregnant for me "

Ubi Franklin counters Sandra Iheuwa's claim

In another report, popular blogger and talent manager, Ubi Franklin took to social media to debunk claims from his married 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.

Sandra shared a post where she literally called Ubi a deadbeat dad who had no hand in his daughter's life.

The talent manager ignored his baby mama's heavy threat and shared throwback photos of fun moments he had with their daughter.

Source: Legit.ng