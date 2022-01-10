Actress Anita Joseph Knocks Man Who Told Her to Take Sandra Iheuwa’s Failed Marriage As Warning
- Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa has been reportedly sent out of her matrimonial home by her husband
- With the development, a man has decided to tell actress Anita Joseph who likes to show off her marriage on social media to learn from it
- The advice did not go down well with the actress who eventually traded ugly words with the man in the comment section
Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa remarried five months ago and Nigerians were happy for her seeing how she frequently called Ubi out.
The marriage has however crashed as her husband, Steve reportedly kicked her out with her pregnancy.
Anita Joseph reacts
Popular actress, Anita Joseph who is known for flaunting her marriage and husband on social media expressed sadness over Sandra's failed marriage.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
I wasted N45m marrying someone I don't know: Hubby of Ubi Franklin's baby mama ends their 5-months marriage
A man however took it upon himself to advise the actress to take the event as a warning since she is a social media wife as well.
Anita did not take the advice well as she told the man to warn his mother and sisters instead, to which he boasted about how well they are doing.
The actress then replied by saying that the adviser's mother did not train him well.
See the post below:
Nigerians react
fashiondoctor19:
"Marriage wey go spoil go spoil. No be social media dey spoil marriage."
kingabcos:
"Dem no dey hear word. Anita Na here we go dey sha."
ceemplybecca:
"May our marriages not become a thing of mockery! "
soso_cency:
"Anita will try her best to hold her marriage,because so many eyes on them ,she won’t want people to mock her."
princedcon:
"Omo the guy won . He never even start just his introduction self don finish Anita K.O."
I lost my mind, it affected my career: Funmi Awelewa recalls taking care of blind mum, shares disturbing video
queency_2:
"Omo it’s how the marriage spoil while she is still pregnant for me "
Ubi Franklin counters Sandra Iheuwa's claim
In another report, popular blogger and talent manager, Ubi Franklin took to social media to debunk claims from his married 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa.
Sandra shared a post where she literally called Ubi a deadbeat dad who had no hand in his daughter's life.
The talent manager ignored his baby mama's heavy threat and shared throwback photos of fun moments he had with their daughter.
Source: Legit.ng