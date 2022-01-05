Popular actor Uche Maduagwu trended last year after clips of his colleague, Jim Iyke beating him up because of his utterances made the rounds on social media

The controversial star has taken to social media to reveal that the drama was a brand influencing stunt for Jim Iyke's movie

Maduagwu also revealed that he got a total of N4.8m to promote his colleague's movie which became the biggest cinema film in 2021

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to reveal that one drama that gave a lot of Nigerians joy was just a publicity stunt.

In 2021, social media went up in flames after Jim Iyke confronted Maduagwu and appeared to beat him up over some comments the latter made about him.

Uche Maduagwu says he cashed out from promoting Jim Iyke's movie



He is like a big brother to me

The period the confrontation happened was when Jim's movie, Bad Comments was released and Maduagwu has revealed that their fight was strategic.

According to him, he got paid N3.6m to promote the movie and got an additional N1.2 million from his colleague after the video of their confrontation went viral.

Noting that Jim Iyke is like a big brother to him, the controversial actor bragged about his influencing power and how he is the most talked about movie star in Africa.

"Jim Iyke is like a big brother to me, he saw potentials in me, today bad comment #movie became the biggest cinema film in 2021 because he saw my brand Influencing power and worked with me, Mr Moses is a great #director too. I influence #brands to success because Na me be the most talked about movie star for Africa."

See the post below:

Reactions

savagefcooper:

"I believed this was what happened but now that you say it yourself I don't think it's true anymore."

papparazzi77:

"E shock them . Awesome PR move"

blessy_friday:

"They are actors....what were we thinking?"

samogb7:

"You never told us Jim paid you, only to beat you."

alero_o_:

"Thank God you cashed out."

