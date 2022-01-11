Another young man, Basit, who is also being sponsored by Wizkid has taken to social media to defend him

His post comes after another individual, Ahmed, had called out the musician and accused him of not fulfilling promises made to him in the past

Basit accused Ahmed of squandering the opportunities offered to him by Wizkid and even getting expelled from school in the process

Singer Wizkid has been trending on social media in the past few days after a young man, Ahmed, called him out on social media and accused him of not fulfilling promises made in the past.

Amid the drama, another individual identified as Basit has now come out to speak in support of the musician while shedding more light on the situation of things.

Another kid being sponsored by Wizkid speaks out, defends singer. Photo: @wizkidayo/@starboy_ahmed/@alakabasitguccinizer

Just like Ahmed, Basit’s education is also being sponsored by Wizkid and in his post, he tagged his friend an ingrate and accused him of squandering opportunities that easily came to him.

Reacting to Ahmed’s viral call-out video, Basit wrote:

"I can’t just imagine hammed saying all this after BIGWIZ gave you a new life. life that will make your future bright but you chose to continue to be a street boy."

Basit in his post explained that his parents would have become millionaires if they had access to the amount of money Wizkid has been using to sponsor his education.

He accused Ahmed of biting the fingers that fed him while stressing that he should seek forgiveness from God.

Expulsion from school

Still, on the matter, Basit claimed that Ahmed was expelled from school. He said the young man has been telling lies against Wizkid just to get his attention.

Posing a question at Ahmed, Basit said he should make a calculation of how much Wizkid spends on school fees on a yearly basis and he would realise it's close to N3 million.

Wizkid did more than N10m for me, Ahmed

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that Ahmed, the young boy that singer Wizkid promised to give a whopping sum of N10m and a record deal five years ago finally confessed.

The young man revealed that even though he was not given N10m cash, the singer did spend over the amount on him.

Ahmed also noted that he was younger and senseless then, but he now knows his right from wrong.

