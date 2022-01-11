Ahmed, the young boy that singer Wizkid promised to give a whopping sum of N10m and a record deal five years ago has finally confessed

The young man recently revealed that even though he was not given N10m cash, the singer did spend over the amount on him

Ahmed also noted that he was younger and senseless then, but he now knows right from wrong

Wizkid has been in the news for days now owing to the fact that the young boy he promised to help years ago, Ahmed claimed that the singer did not fulfil the promise.

The young man has now taken back his words as he recently took to social media with a post explaining in detail what transpired.

Ahmed begs celebs to help him reach out to Wizkid Photo credit: @crazy_boy_ahmed/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He did more than N10m

Ahmed disclosed that he was not given the huge sum of money in cash, but the singer came through for him in ways bigger than the N10m.

He continued by saying that he was not in any music contract with Wizkid, hence the reason he headed back to the streets.

The young man further added that he has been seen in two different parts of Lagos as people said because the rent for the accommodation Wizkid paid for had expired.

I understand my mistakes

Ahmed also tagged celebrities to the post as he begged them to help him reach out to Wizkid seeing as he now understands his mistakes.

He also noted that he was young and senseless then, but he is grown now and able to distinguish his rights from wrongs.

"I understand my mistakes and am ready to make things right I was small then no sense but now grown and I know the right thing btw bad things pls pls pls pls."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

lollybigk:

"Stop begging and start posting some freestyle on your page so people can help you repost."

investor_fo_:

"I pray you get a second chance and a helper locate you. It’s always good you speak the truth. Glad the truth is out. God bless BigWiz❤️"

mayorkaybaba

"Ahmed why do you lie that Wizkid didn’t do anything for you b4... and you know Wizzy will never said anything.. I pray you find grace and happiness."

iamblessdave:

"Boss @mufasatundeednut I know you've always supported this younger ones and upcoming. And God will continue to bless you for that."

Wizkid's bodyguard speaks on Ahmed's case

Wizkid's bodyguard Obinna spotted the news of Ahmed, who the singer made promises to some years ago. It was earlier reported that the young boy was begging on the streets.

Obinna said the singer gave the young boy more than N10m and enrolled him in one of the best schools in Lagos but he got expelled.

According to him, Ahmed was smoking and engaging in other vices.

Source: Legit.ng