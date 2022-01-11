Ahmed, the young boy that called on Nigerians to help him beg Wizkid to fulfill his promise has got people talking

The young boy has now opened a personal Instagram page and has been responding to the posts of others about him

Ahmed recently shared a message about being scared, however, he did not share the reasons why he is afraid

Ahmed, the young boy singer Wizkid promised a whopping sum of N10m and a recording deal, has said that he is scared. The young boy shared the message on his Insta story.

He went ahead to state that if anything happens to him, Nigerians should 'hold them tight,' adding that he has changed his words.

Nigerians react as Ahmed says he's scared. Photos: @crazy_boy_ahmed

The young boy did not share why he is scared or who Nigerians should call accountable if anything happens to him.

As expected, his posts got Nigerians talking on social media.

Read his posts below:

Nigerians react

misschidel:

"This boy is really a blackmailer."

i_am_renajojo:

"Ahmed rest IJN, I say make you rest! Gossipmill you sef carry another news."

babatee902:

"Why will Wizkid give a 12 year Old 10m cash before? sending him to one of the most expensive sch isn't enough?Well this is the reason People don’t help. Ungrateful being."

jaiyeola.w:

"Na just cane dem go Cane you lol."

l.tobiloba:

"One thing I know is that BIGWIZ will never say anything. He will also warn his men against violence."

emmyvibess:

"Nobody should say it’s clout chasing oo."

_therealtito:

"So you enjoying drag innocent man into clout chasing before? Is this how to get his attention??"

______midegold:

"Portable junior brother."

You are an ingrate

An individual identified as Basit came out to speak in support of Wizkid while shedding more light on the situation of things between the singer and Ahmed.

Just like Ahmed, Basit’s education is also being sponsored by Wizkid and in his post, he tagged his friend an ingrate and accused him of squandering opportunities that easily came to him.

Basit in his post explained that his parents would have become millionaires if they had access to the amount of money Wizkid has been using to sponsor his education. He accused Ahmed of biting the fingers that fed him while stressing that he should seek forgiveness from God.

Source: Legit.ng