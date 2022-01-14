Popular actress Ireti Osayemi has clocked a new age and fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry are celebrating with her

The celebrant flooded her Instagram page with beautiful pictures to mark the special day but that was not all

Ireti hosted her friends and family to an intimate private party at her Lagos residence and videos from the event have emerged online

It is indeed a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi Bakare who has clocked a new age on Friday, January 14.

In the mood of celebration, the actress took to her Instagram page with beautiful pictures as she appreciated the creator for granting her yet another year on earth.

Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi throws birthday party. Photo: @iretiosayemi/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The actress also called on well-wishers to join her in singing songs of praises for the grace to witness another celebration.

Her post read in part:

"Ore ofe sha,ni igbekele mii. Thank you Jehovah for another 365 days. It’s my birthday and I am grateful !!!"

See the movie star’s birthday pictures below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

officialesther_john said:

"Happy birthday to you ma I wish you long life and prosperity."

patrickjahye said:

"Happy blessed beautiful birthday long life and prosperity God bless your new age in good health and wealth in Jesus Name.. Amen."

biolasoka said:

"Happy birthday darling. It's been a delight knowing you. Cheers to many glorious and graceful years ahead. Much love."

oladenji said:

"Happy birthday and have a beautiful day. Receive fresh grace for the new age."

Party time

Interestingly, the birthday celebration didn’t end on social media as the actress also hosted friends and family to an intimate party at her Lagos residence

Colleagues in the movie industry like Bimbo Thomas, among others all showed up to celebrate with Ireti.

Videos from the event below:

Source: Legit.ng