Davido has three kids, but his last two, Hailey and Ifeanyi could pass for twins despite their age difference

The singer recently took to his Instagram story channel to share a photo of the lookalikes hanging out together

Nigerians gushed over the beautiful kids and expressed shock over the fact that they look so alike even though they are from different mothers

Nigerian singer, Davido was recently stunned after he spotted the striking resemblance between his second and third children, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

The cute siblings could pass for twins as they look so alike with almost every facial feature especially when they are smiling.

Davido's Hailey and Ifeanyi look like twins Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a photo of Hailey holding her brother as they both smiled.

Davido gushed over his kids as he called them twins.

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react

shima_scilla:

"Hailey’s mom is doing good. Stay on the low, let love $ light prevail."

plusherie:

"True Match❤️"

ifeomaonye:

"They both look like him, I no know who Imade resemble. I just know I love her. Just like I don’t know who Tife resemble but I also love him and his mom."

linstylez:

"Twins "

ritarights:

"They sure are. The resemblance is striking"

gi6529:

"They look like twins."

Imade asks mum why she didn't give birth to Hailey

Davido's first daughter, Imade in a short and cute video asked her mother, Sophia why she is not the mum of her half-sister, Hailey.

In response, her mother told her that she is her daughter too. Imade said but Hailey has a mother. Sophia then noted that Hailey has two mums.

Throughout the conversation, Hailey stayed smiling. It was such a beautiful time as the family bond in Ghana.

Davido spends time with Imade and Ifeanyi

Popular Nigerian star, Davido knows what it takes to be present in his childern's lives and he does not let fame or work ruin it for him.

From his Instagram story channel, it was clear that Davido set out time to hangout with his first child, Imade and only son, Ifeanyi.

He shared a video of when he picked Imade up, and they ended up at a restaurant with Ifeanyi. Another clip showed Davido holding both kids in his arms as he delivered kisses on their faces with Imade protesting.

