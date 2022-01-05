Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, has praised singer Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, on social media

The funnyman disclosed that Davido’s father bought him his first-ever laptop when he was in the university

Macaroni added that he learned humility, simplicity and the art of giving from the music star’s billionaire father

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, recently showered praises on top singer, Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, for his generosity to others.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Macaroni recounted how Adedeji Adeleke bought him the first laptop he ever owned and added that the billionaire is one of his biggest inspirations.

Not stopping there, Macaroni said that whenever he needed money in school, all he needed to do was to reach out to Davido’s father via text message and he always came through and that even when he abused the access, the senior Adeleke remained generous.

Mr Macaroni praises Davido's father. Photos: @davido, @mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

Also in the post, the comedian explained that Davido’s father’s generosity to him so many years ago is the reason he rarely gets upset when it comes to some matters.

According to him, he learned simplicity, humility and love from Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke. He also noted that he also learned the art of giving and helping others.

See his tweets below:

Nigerians react

Gold__dazzling:

“Giving day their blood.”

Gillia_n_trovert:

“Apparently, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.”

Queenofdsun:

“This adeleke family is a giving family, its in their blood. May God keep blessing them too.”

Yetkisss_perfumes:

“Givers don’t lack❤️.”

Haycees_:

“Davido Dey learn from where him papa day. That man is nice and humble.”

Balo_ng:

“DAVIDO and his family steadily giving me bragging rights Davido can never do wrong in my eyes ❤️❤️❤️.”

Winie_lawrence:

“It always starts from home.. may God continue to bless them .”

Sparklingbeing:

“This is beautiful to read.”

Nice one.

Davido's father presents bags of cash to in-laws at nephew's wedding introduction

Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, made big-money moves at his nephew, Sina Rambo’s wedding introduction.

Sina Rambo and his wife, Heidi Dagmar Korth’s families got acquainted at the simple ceremony that has made headlines on social media.

Davido’s father no doubt made a lasting impression on his nephew’s in-laws after he presented them with bags of cash.

In a trending video online, Adedeji Adeleke was heard thanking Sina’s wife’s family for letting them marry their beautiful daughter.

Source: Legit.ng