Media personality Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa has responded to her husband Steve Thompson's post

Sandra didn't act like she was bothered about everything the businessman wrote about their marriage

As expected, Nigerians have taken to her comment section and some of her followers urged her to be strong

Sandra Iheuwa has complained about her pregnancy hormones while reacting to her failed marriage. She stated that she is only pregnant and didn't kill anyone.

Although Sandra did not say anything about what her husband posted on social media, there is no doubt that her post was referring to it.

Sandra Iheuwa reacts to her husband's post online. Photos: @sandraiheuwa, @mr_stevethompson

Source: Instagram

Sandra then shared her cravings, stating that she would like to have corn and pear.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

ucheereyi:

"Sandra please stay strong at this time and ignore everything! I beg you.... don't reply anything!"

olachihope:

"Just be strong Sandra, it doesn't matter what anyone thinks about you, what matters is what God thinks about you."

themegricketts:

"Sandra... You won't see shame. You will come out stronger and better. It is well."

bustleblog9ja:

"Hang in there baby girl."

mercy_o300:

"Lol. please eat ooooo u no kill person."

aniberry_102:

"I just fall in love with you now, I dislike men that talk too much not even at this time you are pregnant the lord is your strength."

judybeyondaa:

"This our baby is definitely a foodie."

blackgirl_lala05:

"Mama I am in ajah anything for you, how do you like it roasted or boiled?"

defenda_josh:

"Are you in Abuja I could get it and bring to you."

sexy_amanda22:

"Just be strong darln I love you keep being u sandra."

lovinae:

"Please you can’t be tired o. You can do it my darling."

ejiro___oghene:

"Please take care of yourself I’m so pained. I’m praying for both of you. Please make it work."

Advice your mother and sisters

Anita Joseph who is known for flaunting her marriage and husband on social media expressed sadness over Sandra's failed marriage.

A man however took it upon himself to advise the actress to take the event as a warning since she is a social media wife as well.

Anita did not take the advice well as she told the man to warn his mother and sisters instead, to which he boasted about how well they are doing.

Source: Legit.ng