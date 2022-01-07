Actress Iyabo Ojo recently shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram page to the delight of fans and followers

The short clip captured the moment she showed up at the residence of a friend who was celebrating her birthday

Iyabo also made arrangements for edible cakes, money cakes among other items to be delivered to the celebrant

Nollywood film star Iyabo Ojo recently went above and beyond to surprise a dear friend who clocked a new age on Friday, January 7.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment she showed up at the residence of the celebrant unannounced.

Iyabo Ojo makes surprise visit to friend's house on birthday. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

As if that was not enough, the actress also came along with a music band that wasted no time in serenading the atmosphere with sweet music.

The celebrant who appeared overwhelmed by the surprise locked the actress in a warm embrace as others present captured the priceless moment on camera.

Watch the video below:

More surprise gifts for the celebrant

Even though the music band appeared as the peak of Iyabo’s surprise to her friend, the film star still had more things in store for the celebrant.

Another set of videos captured the moment two different gifting companies stormed the celebrant’s residence with edible and money cakes among other nice items.

More videos below:

Reactions

oladoyinbisola said:

"@iyaboojofespris I love ur spirit,u are always there for friends may Almighty continue to bless you, happy birthday to her ."

b_classikk said:

"Happy birthday @shantizworld ... Best of wishes."

kamaldeenkaosaratol said:

"Happy birthday ma'am Long life and prosperity age with perfect grace more success in shaa Allah."

Source: Legit.ng