Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently gushed over her colleague, Ibrahim Chatta’s talent on social media

The film star noted that even though she doesn’t tell Ibrahim Chatta enough, he is the best actor in Nigeria

A number of other celebrities and fans of the film stars also agreed with Iyabo Ojo’s post as she celebrated the actor

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently dedicated a social media post to celebrating her fellow actor, Ibrahim Chatta’s talent.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted series of photos of herself with Chatta at an event.

Not stopping there, Iyabo Ojo noted that even though she doesn’t state or emphasise it enough, Ibrahim Chatta is the best actor in Nigeria.

Iyabo Ojo calls Ibrahim Chatta the best actor in Nigeria. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

In her words:

“I don't know if I tell you this enough, you're my best actor in Nigeria no cap.”

See her post below:

Toyin Abraham, other celebs and fans agree with Iyabo Ojo

Soon after Iyabo Ojo named her colleague the best actor in the country, fellow Nigerian celebrities as well as movie lovers agreed with her take. A number of them praised Ibrahim Chatta’s acting prowess.

Read some comments below:

Toyin_abraham:

“@iyaboojofespris you can say it again and again and againBaba nla actor aye .”

Koffithaguru:

“No cap.”

Talktogold:

“No cap... when you call someone a VERSATILE actor Plss loook no further @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis .”

Jiganbabaoja:

“❤️❤️❤️.”

Holarstel:

“Trust me, he is very good and versatile. He is just underrated.”

Blessingkachi24:

“Yesooo he is good d way he cries the way he code mixes the language with English and also murder the Herbalist roles .... Give him any role , wife beater, lover boy or what others he murders it like there is no other actor in d world .”

Agapebeautysecrets:

“I agree with you honestly It comes naturally. He acts with ease He was born for this.. More grace .”

Nice one.

Ibrahim Chatta hugs and prays for Sola Sobowale on their first time meeting

Veteran actor Ibrahim Chatta recently met fellow movie star and senior colleague, Sola Sobowale, and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

The actor took to his page on Instagram with a video showing the moment Sola arrived at the location of a new movie production.

Without wasting time, the actor who appeared to have been eating left his meal behind in a bid to welcome the actress.

The 50-year-old star prostrated for the King of Boys actress before embracing her for several seconds.

