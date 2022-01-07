Ghanaian journalist, Gifty Andoh Appiah, has recounted her humble beginnings on social media

She recalled that, as a child, she had to resort to selling kenkey, kerosene, and polythene bags to survive

Her media colleagues and followers who were inspired by her story have celebrated her rise from grass to grace

Ghanaian journalist, Gifty Andoh Appiah, has inspired many after recounting how she elevated from humble beginnings to become a media personality.

Growing up, Appiah sold kenkey, kerosine, and polythene bags to survive. The former Multimedia Group journalist shared her story on Facebook to welcome the new year.

''Of the hustle and successes, it's the kenkey, kerosine, and polythene bags I sold on the streets of Accra that I ponder the most - from Tema through Kaneshie to Agbogbloshie," she recalled.

Gifty Appiah, who shared her grass to grace story, said she sold Kenkey. Photo credit: Gifty Andoh Appiah

Source: Facebook

Having carved out a niche for herself in Ghana's media, Appiah attributed her success to God.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I stand amazed, how God's mercy has brought me, and certain that 2022 is filled with thanksgiving and even more gratitude towards the Lord, our God, the I Am," she said.

According to Appiah, she only shared part of her story about defying the odds.

"Part of my story. (Tip of the iceberg). Thank you for each time you read/liked, shared, commented on my post, or got involved in making me a better person.

"I hope we have touched lives or at least inspired, and we can continue in 2022. So help us, God. Much love," she said.

Her account has inspired many of her colleagues, media friends and netizens.

Media personality Stephen Anti wrote:

"Oh, looks like you and I sold the same merchandise! I didn't know me, and you were merchandise partners - God is not like a human - it is the reason He is God."

Elorm Wemegah said:

''We bless God for your life. Indeed we do not look like what we've been through. Faithful and merciful God, we give you praise.''

Ibn Alidu Yaw commented:

"What an inspiring brief about your start. Happy New Year to you, may this year be filled with positivity as it unfolds for us."

Grundow Emmanuel said:

"We thank God for your life and what he has used you to do for this nation and many individuals who came your way."

Ghana named most peaceful country in West Africa

Meanwhile, Ghana has been ranked the most peaceful country in West Africa by the Global Peace Index (GPI) in its 15th edition.

The GPI, which ranks 163 countries according to their level of peacefulness, placed Ghana as the first peaceful country in West Africa, second in Africa, and 38th globally.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world's leading measure of global peacefulness.

Source: Legit.ng