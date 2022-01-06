Ghana has been named the most peaceful country in West Africa by the Global Peace Index (GPI)

The GPI placed Ghana as the second in Africa and 38th globally in its 15th edition

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the report as he urged Ghanaians to maintain peace in the country

Ghana has been ranked the most peaceful country in West Africa by the Global Peace Index (GPI) in its 15th edition.

The GPI, which ranks 163 countries according to their level of peacefulness, placed Ghana as the first peaceful country in West Africa, second in Africa, and 38th globally.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world's leading measure of global peacefulness.

Akufo-Addo reacts as Ghana is ranked most peaceful country in West Africa. Photo credit: theconversation.com/Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Twitter

According to the GPI, the report presents the most comprehensive data-driven analysis to date on trends in peace, economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The GPI covers 99.7% of the world's population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources.

Mauritius was named the most peaceful country in Africa, while Botswana came third in Africa. Iceland maintained its position as the most peaceful country globally, a position held by the country since 2008.

Reacting to the report, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, urged Ghanaians to maintain peace in the country.

''Let’s continue to maintain the peace we have in Ghana,'' he said on Twitter.

Akufo-Addo named Forbes African of the Year 2021

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has been named African of the Year, 2021, by Forbes Africa magazine.

In the latest issue, the magazine said the Ghanaian president has "repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths".

President Akufo-Addo noted that the award means the world has an eye on the work of the government here in Ghana.

Burna Boy apologises to Nigerians after beef with Ghana's Shatta Wale

Top Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has now reached out to his fans after his back and forth with Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, on social media.

Burna and Shatta had thrown words, accusations and counter-accusations at each other after the Ghanaian star bashed all Nigerian musicians.

In a new development, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer went online to apologise to his fans for ‘rolling with a pig’.

Source: Legit.ng