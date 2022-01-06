Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has caused a buzz online after a policeman was spotted washing his Rolls Royce

The man who wore what looked like a police uniform was seen using all his energy to clean the singer’s car

Nigerians on social media have now reacted to the trending video by questioning the ‘officer of the law’

Nigerian music star, Davido’s Rolls Royce was seen being washed by a ‘policeman’ in a trending video.

In the viral clip, Davido stood in front of his car to address his fans but many of them focused on the ‘police officer’ in the background.

Policeman spotted washing Davido's Rolls Royce. Photos: @secretspalace

Source: Instagram

The man who looked like he was wearing a police uniform was seen using a lot of energy to clean the singer’s Rolls Royce with a piece of cloth.

See the video below:

Nigerians ask questions

After the clip was posted online, internet users wasted no time in questioning the man in the background. Many of them claimed he was truly a policeman going by his outfit while others were amused by the situation.

Read some of their comments below:

Babe_boi_wynne:

"Abeg wen dem start to clean car with police uniform."

Hrh_kingdiamond:

"Na police Dey clean OBO car so? What a country What money can not do doesn’t not exist."

_Godson1010:

"No be police they clean him RR so?"

Opehimself:

"No b police Dey wash car?"

360transformationgym:

"Na police Dey wash him car sha. Wetin b this one."

Iamyungsof:

"Police don turn car wash."

Randii_gram:

"Shey na police dey clean davido Rolls Royce?"

Ceo_vs7:

"Na police Dey clean OBO CAR O."

Idmaney_:

"Nah Nigerian police Dey be obo car cleaner omo."

Davido's father bought me my first laptop ever - Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, recently showered praises on Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, for his generosity to others.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Macaroni recounted how Adedeji Adeleke bought him the first laptop he ever owned and added that the billionaire is one of his biggest inspirations.

Not stopping there, Macaroni said that whenever he needed money in school, all he needed to do was to reach out to Davido’s father via text message and he always came through.

He added that even when he abused the access, the senior Adeleke remained generous.

