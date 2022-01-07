Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson has taken to her Instagram page to beg for the help of Nigerians over her Range Rover

The film star recently revealed that her driver Muhammed stole the car on the evening of her birthday

Dorcas said she had wanted to post the information about her stolen car and the driver but the police kept saying no

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson popularly called Big DSF said she was getting ready to dine with her family on her birthday when she was informed that her driver Muhammed had stolen her Range Rover car.

Surprisingly, a few hours after she posted the information on social media, the actress shared a video of the car, stating that it was spotted in Ogun state.

DSF added that she would reward anyone who has information on her car and the driver.

Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson's car gets stolen. Photos: @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Instagram deleted my post for some reason but I’m reposting- On the evening of my birthday as i was getting ready to celebrate with family and friends it was brought to my attention that my driver had stolen my car - I’m offering a reward for anyone that has information on/can locate “ Muhammed “ & my car. He used this fake license to register with the agent who has already been arrested."

Check out the photo of the driver below:

A video of the car spotted in Ogun state:

Nigerians react

lookingforavala:

"Oh woooow! That’s ridiculous! Smfh."

iamtonitones:

"Whaaatttt! Noooo!"

mzradadarling:

"That’s crazy…..I’m sorry."

kaylahoniwo:

"Wow so sorry."

thebeverlynaya:

"My goodness! So sorry Dorcas!"

janemena:

"He will definitely be found and prosecuted. He has eyes for big things but doesn’t want to work."

youngprince_:

"May he have sleepless nights til the car is returned!"

mztope_oj:

"Nawa for Muhammad o e steal lawyer car no be juju be dat."

phynofineo_:

"Try fasting and prayer 40day okie."

helensugarr:

"Does your car not have a tracker?"

Range Rover season

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress bought her Range Rover car shortly after her best friend Timini Egbuson got his.

In the photos shared online, Dorcas was spotted sitting on the white car as she posed for the camera.

She also shared videos that showed the moment Timini was hyping her and helping her to take off the branded nylon the car came with.

