Singer Davido is starting the New Year on a high note as indicated by a recent post shared on his Instastory channel

The 30BG musician announced that he is officially opening his new house today in the Banana Island area of Lagos

Fans of the musician on social media have sent their hearty congratulations to him and wish him more successes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has made a fresh announcement on social media that comes as a surprise to many.

The singer shared a screenshot of a post he made via his Twitter account on his official Instastory channel.

Davido makes announcement of new Banana Island house. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido announced that he would be opening his new house in the Banana Island area of Lagos on Thursday, January 6.

Check out a screenshot as spotted on his fan page below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Davido's announcement was received with congratulatory messages from his fans and supporters on social media.

Read what some of them had to say below:

17_redemption wrote:

"Congratulations no dey finish for 30BG.. Grace more wins oriade."

jessys_touch said:

"Congratulations dats d only valid conversation ."

eminiyinkar said:

"Congratulations Baddest."

samharrycutie said:

"❤️❤️ congratulations no go ever finish for 30BG loke loke."

official_dammy_09 said:

"If e choke you go no baddest do all different from bird double."

olaiyabolade said:

"Congratulations 001... More to come.. This is just the beginning..."

Davido's mansion purchase in May 2020

Recall that in May 2020, the Assurance crooner made a major purchase of a new property in Banana Island and shared the news on social media.

Davido took to his Instastory channel with pictures and videos showing the interiors of the new house.

However, the singer’s latest post has left many wondering if he made another purchase in the location or he is only having an official housewarming ceremony for the mansion bought in the previous year.

Davido's dad bought me my first laptop, comedian Mr Macaroni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian, Mr Macaroni, praised singer Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, on social media.

The funnyman disclosed that Davido’s father bought him his first-ever laptop when he was in the university.

Macaroni added that he learned humility, simplicity and the art of giving from the music star’s billionaire father.

Source: Legit.ng