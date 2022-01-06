A pretty lady has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a funny conversation she had with her father

Apparently, the lady shares a strong resemblance with BBNaija’s Liquorose and her dad seems to agree with everyone who has made the same observation

The lady’s video has surfaced in the online community and several social media users seem to agree that she looks just like Liquorose

Another celebrity lookalike has gained recognition in the online community and this time around former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Liquorose, is in the mix.

Legit.ng came across a video of a lady who looks like the BBNaija star and she recounted how her dad also made the same observation.

Layd who looks like BBNaija's Liquorose shares funny conversation with her dad. Photo:@liquorose/@thatdeesblog

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the lady sent a picture of Liquorose to her old man and just like other people, he was almost convinced that the reality star is his daughter.

Responding to his daughter, the father wrote in a WhatsApp exchange:

"Like seriously, I’m beginning to doubt the paternity of this girl that stole my baby girl’s face. Maybe it’s plastic surgery cloning."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Some members of the online community also appear to agree that the lady shares a resemblance with the BBNaija star.

Read comments spotted below:

_odogwu_nwanyi said:

"You should run a family DNA."

willams_richard111 said:

"Where the one wey look like liquor?"

osehotmail said:

"I don't understand again which one is the real liquorose."

officialozavize said:

"Too much resemblance."

amoke.adebisi said:

"Even with the voice sef."

