BBNaija’s Liquorose and some of her dancer friends recently visited an orphanage in Lagos bearing gifts

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemates donated foodstuff, cartons of drinks among other items to the orphanage

Officials of the orphanage shared pictures on Instagram and extended their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the reality star

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Roseline Afije aka Liquorose, made Christmas special for kids in the Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria.

The reality star and members of her GGB dance crew showed up at the orphanage bearing several gift items to be given away for free.

BBNaija's Liquorose and her dance crew donate foodstuff, drinks, other items to orphanage. Photo: @livingfoundationorphanage/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

A video sighted on her official fan page captured the moment she arrived at the orphanage in a luxurious bus with the items for donation.

Foodstuff, beverages, toiletries among other items were given out for free.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Officials appreciate Liquorose and her team

Also sharing photos on Instagram, officials of the orphanage penned a short note of appreciation to the BBNaija star and her fellow dancers for their kind gestures.

The note read in part:

"We are grateful for the donation made to us. Your demonstration of love will make a huge difference in the upkeep of the children in our care. May God continue to bless you all abundantly IJN, Amen♥️."

See post below:

Reactions

Fans on social media also commended the BBNaija star for the initiative. Read some comments sighted below:

sandibabe_boamah_nyamebohye said:

"God bless you beautiful Liquorose."

yinkabosun3 said:

"God bless you sweet girl with a big heart."

nomaxhosa73 said:

"God bless you abundantly."

mabelanna2 said:

"Well done guys GOD blessed you All abundantly and increase your wealth and My Adorable Queen Rose Heaven is your Limit. Amen ."

