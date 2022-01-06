Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted to the news about her senior colleague Iyabo Oko

Nkechi spoke on the reaction of her colleagues when they heard that the elderly woman had died

The actress urged her colleagues to do better, stating that they are quick to mourn others than help them

Actress Nkechi Blessing said she was sure that most of her colleagues who heard about the death of Iyabo Oko did not help her when she was alive.

In a now-deleted post, the actress questioned the way her colleagues rushed to their various platforms to mourn Oko.

Nkechi noted that such attitude is particular to the Yoruba industry and they need to do better.

Nkechi Blessing addresses her colleagues over Iyabo Oko's issue. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @gistoven

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"People are so quick to post RIP but to post your success, they won't. Fake love everywhere."

Read her full post below:

Nigerians react

blukoo66:

"Rubbish! Posters of RIP are not the problem. The problem lies with the so called bereaved family who don't make time to mourn the loss of a family member but rush to social media to announce it. Nonsense."

yadzida:

"She is very much right."

naomiudoh:

"Even you too nkechi.... everybody get am for body.."

gp_d_power:

"Last last everybody go die in Bella voice."

crucifi_x:

"Na so dem Dey do na… it’s when a nollywood actor dies, you’ll see them forming help."

chemisola_tesy12:

"True words honestly people love bad news too much chai."

kimmy_place:

"True."

confieroutine:

"Fact."

ahunanya_hecares:

"Sadly most people love to hear and respond to bad/negative news than the good ones."

chidoxflash

"It's everywhere o! R.I.P is so easy for them to quick write."

Source: Legit.ng