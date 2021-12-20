Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her Instagram page to address the people who used to abuse her

The Nollywood actress took a swipe at them, stating that they are paying a huge sum of money to work on their body features

The controversial film star then expressed gratitude to God for giving her natural body characteristics

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently recalled when some people used to abuse her with her jaw.

Sharing a photo showing her natural jaw, Nkechi said many are now acquiring an artificial one.

Actress Nkechi Blessing talks about her jaw. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

According to her:

"This same Jaw some used in abusing me, I see many of you paying to get it now Father lord I thank you."

Fans react

gift_stunning_stores:

"I used to get mocked too..hated it as a child.but today no matter how much weight I gain...the face still looks slim..love it!!!"

aderojuomooba:

"Same here o some even say they don't like me because I get long jaw but now we move."

caroenna:

"I have such jaw too... People use to make mockery of me when I was a teenager , tagging me 'Aba ndị jew' (jewish jaw and It makes me cry. but now I'm grown and I have realised what a priceless work of art God made, now they do say they love my jaw... Ike gwụrụ ndị ụwa... Love you momma."

sat_sumaa:

"You’re beautiful."

samuel.deborah.1042:

"This woman fine well well ohh."

mummy_destinyelena:

"U r beautiful!!! See ur fyn face."

christykidze:

"I don't know you neither do you, but I just love you, you're so beautiful."

I bought a new chin

Meanwhile, Laura Ikeji took fans on another journey of changing the overall appearance of her face.

The mother of two shared a video of herself with a doctor and the moment her chin got injected to give it a more pointy look.

Laura appeared pleased as she looked at her new face which changed almost immediately after the injection. This is however not the first time Laura will have her face worked on, in April she announced that she got her nose altered into a more preferred shape.

