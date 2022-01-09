Nigerian music superstar, Davido and his full DMW squad were wedding guests in faraway Zimbabwe

The 30 billion gang attended the wedding of a socialite, Ego who got married to his lover in Zimbabwe

Videos of Davido's performance at the wedding have hit the internet and Nigerians have showered praises on the singer

Davido and his 30 billion gang attended the wedding of a socialite, Ego in Zimbabwe and they had the fun of their lives in the country.

In videos that emerged on social media, Davido thrilled the wedding guests with amazing music performances as they have enjoy themselves at the party.

Davido attends wedding in Zimbabwe. Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The singer sprayed dollar notes on the new couple as other DMW members were also spotted at the party including Davido's manager, Asa Asika.

Watch a video below:

Davido also treated the new bride and groom to lovely time during the after-party as he performed some of his hit love songs.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the videos and wished Ego and his wife happy married life, some of them commended Davido's vibes during performances.

Legit.ng captured some of the interesting comments, read below:

ayodeji8853:

"Abeg na 30bg Dey groom neck he borrow am frm obo."

Officialolaola:

"E be like the guy money no reach normal amount Davido dey collect."

Bellsucshoyan:

"This guy...must have paid....millions for this."

Mayor_monee:

"Happy married life @ego2222 God bless ur union!"

Sarah_b.a.b.y:

"@davido is a whole vibe abeg it’s his pure energy for me always."

Bigwolfsherif:

"Happy marriage life @ego2222."

Heyfoodiesrestaurant:

"Congratulations to them, but Davido fine gan tsha."

Davido performs for free at Ghana wedding

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Davido got people talking on social media after he showed love to a couple he did not know.

The singer stormed a wedding in Ghana and the couple was excited to see him.

The singer reportedly performed at the wedding for free. Nigerians reacted differently to it, some of them wished they have the same luck as the Ghanaian couple.

Source: Legit.ng