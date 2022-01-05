Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of Davido supporting Ghanaian business on his Instagram page

Davido was captured patronizing some hawkers by the beachside in Ghana where he has been on vacation for some days

Social media users joined Ednut in calling on Shatta Wale to come and see how Nigerians are supporting Ghanaians

Controversial blogger Tunde Ednut recently got people talking on social media after sharing a video of singer Davido on his Instagram page.

In the 37-seconds clip, Davido who is currently on vacation in Ghana was seen patronizing some hawkers who were going about their businesses on the beach.

Davido spotted buying bracelets from hawkers by the beachside in Ghana. Photo: @mufasatundednut/@davido

The singer known to spend millions of dollars on expensive accessories appeared to be keeping things simple as he was seen trying on wooden bracelets that cost only a meagre amount.

Davido also checked out beaded neckpieces from some other hawkers who were trying to get him to buy from them.

Sharing the video online, Ednut used the opportunity to throw a jab at Shatta Wale. He wrote:

"Later Shatta Wale will say Nigerians no dey show love. How many bracelets and chains DAVIDO buy now now to support Ghana? Count it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Some social media users were also seen in the comment section with different reactions to the video.

Read comments sighted below:

ruffyjay094 said:

"Shatta wale left the chat room."

therealzucci said:

"Shatta will start crying somewhere."

obaksolo said:

"Nigeria and Ghana Na 5&6 SHATTA just want SHATTTER the love."

tosan_wumi said:

"Shattered Wale no wan hear or see this kind thing."

ossyachievas said:

"We love Ghanaians and they know… Shatta na just a bitter guy."

