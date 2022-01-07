Singer Davido has gotten his fans and supporters on social media talking after sharing updates about a trip

The singer was spotted approaching his private jet as he announced that he is heading to Zimbabwe for another gig

Social media users who reacted to the post couldn’t help but ask if the singer ever takes out time to catch his breath and rest

It may seem Davido’s mantra for the New Year is to intensify his hustling spirit and keep at his grind even with more energy.

The 30BG musician left fans and supporters in the online community talking after sharing an update about his next gig.

Fans react as Davido catches private jet flight to Zimbabwe hours after housewarming party. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido was filmed at the airport as he prepared to hop on his private jet for a flight to Zimbabwe.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fans react

Davido's update came barely a few hours after he had a massive housewarming party in Lagos for his new Banana Island mansion.

Fans couldn't help but ask if the singer ever takes out time to rest, with some encouraging him to go easy on the grind.

Read comments sighted below:

official_evanz wrote:

"This boy no Dey sleep ."

sylvanajohn said:

sperie_blink r sleep? He should kindly take it easy ooo. Chai!"

sperie_blink said:

"Too much Energy.. No artist in Africa have the kind of energy Davido has the guy no they rest at all always on the move.. too positive."

shoremekunbenjamin said:

"Omo dis guy dey hustle ooo."

Davido 'picks race' as animal is placed on him at event

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido made it clear that he is obviously still not a fan of animals being placed on his body for photo sake.

The music star was seen nearly running away after a pangolin was placed on his shoulder for him to take a photo with.

In the funny clip, Davido shrieked in fear and almost ‘picked race’ because of the animal and onlookers laughed at him.

A fan who reacted wrote:

"If na me too I go fear, what if village people enter am and it started to be misbehaving."

Source: Legit.ng