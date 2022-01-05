Singer Burna Boy recently took to his Instastory channel letting his fans and followers know that he is still in Lagos, Nigeria

Burna Boy’s post came shortly after an ex-friend of Shatta Wale penned a misleading ‘welcome to Ghana’ post on social media

His update on the matter stirred reactions from people in the online community with some saying he doesn't want trouble again

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is keeping to his words of not causing any more trouble with Ghanaian superstar, Shatta Wale.

Just recently, an ex-friend of the Ghanaian singer, Wizlafinito, took to Instagram with a post welcoming Burna Boy to Ghana.

Burna Boy reacts as Shatta Wale's ex-ally pens misleading 'welcome to Ghana' post. Photo: @burnaboygram/@shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The individual who appeared to have had a falling out with Shatta Wale hailed Burna Boy and stressed that nothing can happen to him while in the country.

In his words:

"Odogwu welcome back to Ghana @burnaboygram, now let any pig try to touch you and see him moda Falaaa. We will not tolerate any xenophobic attacks in the motherland. Ghana is Nigeria and Nigeria is Ghana."

See his post below:

Burna reveals his location

However, after the post went live on social media, Burna was quick to take to his Instastory channel with an update on his current location.

The Twice as Tall musician made it clear that he is still in Lagos, Nigeria and hasn’t travelled to Ghana as suggested by Wizlafinito.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Reactions:

pinzle_ceo said:

"Odogwu no bad again oh e don give him life to Christ."

kesharrr__ said:

"Odogwu wan Dey confuse Una."

ada_nne25 said:

"Odogwu no wan fight again abi wetin."

official_jagabani said:

"What if he dey do am make him for enter Shatta wale unaware?"

Source: Legit.ng