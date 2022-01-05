Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy and his Ghanaian counterpart, Shatta Wale started the year 2022 with serious beef for each other.

Things got dirty between the musicians as they called each other out on social media, passing expensive jibes at each other.

Burna Boy even went as far as inviting Shatta Wale to a fight at a venue where they can both go physical.

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale have been at war for days. Credit: @burnaboygram @shattawalenima

The musicians have set the tone for celebrity beef in the new year and any stars that are willing to take on each other will have to pick up from where they left off.

Legit.ng conducted a poll to know who will come out victorious if a music versus is organised for Shatta Wale and Burna Boy to put an end to their lingering beef:

Check out the poll below:

Poll result

Nigerians picked Burna Boy to beat Shatta Wale. Most of them feel it is not even a contest.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Princewill Bawo:

"Even Ghanaian President and his wife will ROOT for Burna."

MA TU RA:

"Abeg no contest jaree...shatta wale no go fit go head to head with Omah lay...Burna boy is a grammy award winner, is an insult to Burna to be compared with shatta wale..Burna is international."

Obinna Jim-Lewis Dunu:

"Shatta is an upcoming artist where Burna is. Shatta is no match for Burna_ it's a no brainer..It's a step down on Odogwu going on a verzuz with him. #AfricanGiant."

"Abdulafeez Jayeola:

"Verzuz should be between Shatta Wale and Shatta Bandle, at least they have one thing in common."

Sunday Saint Felix:

"Burna is bigger than Shatta in almost all ways in the industry Shatta is just a big name in . African giant no be him mate abeg."

Hazzan Adams:

"Even the Ghanaians will root for burna boy."

Burna Boy apologises to fans over beef with Shatta Wale

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy addressed his fans after trading words with Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale.

Burna Boy sincerely apologised for getting out of character and allowing himself to roll in the mud with Shatta Wale.

The Grammy winner then announced that he would be leaving social media for the rest of the year and seeing people in reality instead.

Source: Legit.ng