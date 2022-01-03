Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson who is popularly known by her first name turned a year older and wowed fans with her birthday looks.

With celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry heading her glam team, it came as no surprise just how drop-dead gorgeous her ensembles turned out.

The reality star recently turned a year older. Photo credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

Anyone who follows Nengi on social media knows the biracial beauty has a penchant for flaunting her derriere in revealing outfits.

Well, this time around, she tried something quite different and impressively creatively.

Check out three ensembles rocked for her birthday photoshoot:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Look 1

Perhaps, in a homage to her fatherland, Nengi donned a print ball dress reminiscent of the medieval ages. The look which could easily be something from the hit series, Bridgeton, sat elegantly on the Lockdown star and her updo was the perfect choice!

Look 2

For her second look, Nengi opted for a metallic all-gold ensemble. She rocked a min dress with puffy short sleeves. For accessories, she sported a gold flower headband and rocked some gold sandals.

Look 3

Nengi took fans all the way back to the old Hollywood days where the glitz and glam on the fashion scene were flooded with pearls and blond hairs.

For her final look, she opted for a platinum blond hair which was elegantly styled and donned a pearl-embellished dress and some elbow-length gloves.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe marks birthday

Nollywood actress/entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe, on January 1, 2022, turned 44 and as expected, celebrated the new age in true fashionista style.

The movie star who has been dubbed the 'asoebi queen' is not one to miss out on an opportunity to look her very best and she certainly didn't disappoint on her birthday.

To mark her big day, Aigbe shared some stunning photos of herself rocking different ensembles for her birthday shoot. In this article, Legit.ng spotlights all four of the birthday babe's looks.

BBNaija star Tobi Bakre welcomes first child with wife

Nigerian Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has got everything to be grateful for in the new year as he welcomed his first child from wife, Aanu.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 1, the media personality said that his child gave him a perfect ending for 2021 as he was birthed on Thursday, December 30.

Calling his name Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, he said that he got him forever. Tobi also used the opportunity to wish his fans a happy new year.

Source: Legit.ng