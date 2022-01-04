Zazu crooner, Portable has ignited yet another controversial talking point on social media after showing off his wealth

The singer made comments about snatching peoples' wives because he has been a victim of such in the past

He also called on people that don't have money not to join the conversation, his comments got Nigerians talking

Trending Zazu song crooner, Portable showing his big boy level on Instagram and has made a controversial statement concerning his wealth.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel on his way to the airport to declare that he has been a victim of wife snatching in the past and she is ready to take other peoples' wives now that he is rich.

According to Portable:

"If you no get money clear near wall we are talking about money they took your wife, you are reporting instead of you to take another person's wife."

"They've used money to take my own wife in the past so definitely, I will take someone else's wife, noting will happen."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Portable's comments about snatching peoples' wives, while some of them appealed him no to take theirs, others sammed him over the comment.

Legit.ng captured some o the comments, read below:

Irdamolah:

"Abeg no collect my babe oo."

Nyaknomichael:

"Make this guy calm down na, we know say u don blow calm down."

Ekua_paula_cardi_b:

"Guy release another banger before we get tired of you werey."

Chiomavictoriapeter:

"The real definition of “When money controls The owner”"

Oracle_entertainment:

"Make this guy sha calm down... Jeje laye oooo."

Gylliananthonette:

"Wahala for the ladies way no get taste."

Stainless_e:

"This guy should take it easy before he money go finish."

