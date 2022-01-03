BBNaija season 6 star, Maria Benjamin stirred yet another social media talking points after revealing the amount of male suitors on her list

The reality star said she's on the hot list of most men who approached her via DMs but she is not interested in their offers because she has got a man

She made the comments on Instagram and Nigerians have reacted massively to it, some of them slammed her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Maria Benjamin has disclosed the huge number of male suitors that come for from time to time.

The reality star her DM is filled with male suitors who wants her to be their woman but she can't listen to the offers because she's got a man.

BBNaija's Maria talks about her male admirers. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria made the comments via her Instagram story channel, according to her:

"I'm on every man's hot list, check my dm. Problem is I gat a man."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Maria's comments on many men being on her DM, some of them blasted her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kvng_lheo:

"Are you on heaven’s list?."

Nekky_nneka:

"She knows how to pepper Nigerians."

Futballpunter:

"Maria rest in the mighty name of Jesus."

Symplychi_oma:

"Nobody needs irrelevant information in 2022."

Broda_henry:

"Heaven should be your goal this 2022, not all this worldly talks!"

Moyamilia:

"Wo you’re on my hit list too, not just men, when I get money , I’m coming for you."

Kingin_kezie:

"You are not the only one , Women are natural gift from God to us Men . There’s nothing special it’s just the way of life."

Maria reveals the title she will name a book about herself

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star, Maria shared her thoughts with fans on social media.

Accoding to the ex-Shine Ya Eye housemate, if she ever has to write a book about herself, the title would be Misunderstood.

Maria's choice of book name stirred different reactions from members of the online community, some of them gave her some encouraging words.

Source: Legit.ng