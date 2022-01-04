BBNaija Lockdown star Vee has finally addressed the status of her relationship with her lover Neo on social media

The reality star stated that people do not know anything about her except for the things she wants them to see

Vee then noted that she would never come on social media to announce anything about her personal life

The past few weeks have seen news on social media that Lockdown stars Vee and Neo have broken up.

One of the duo Vee recently addressed the issue and she told those asking her about the matter to mind their businesses.

BBNaija Vee talks about her relationship with Neo. Photos: @veeiye, @veeneo_fanpage

Source: Instagram

She said:

"Mind your business because when i got home, do you live with me? do you shower with me? do you sleep with me? do you watch TV with me? No. All you see is what I put on social media. I've never come on social media to announce any part of my personal life and it's never gonna happen now. So, my advice for you is to mind your business.

"If everybody minds their business, life will be running smoothly. Now here you are disturbing yourself in my DM. You shippers, you are in my DM, in my TikTok, in my Snapchat, doing everything and asking me the same question that you're never gonna get an answer to. Most of the time, I'm blocking you. You see, you are too forward. Now, I've blocked you and you can't see anything I'm doing. Now you have to watch me from a distance. Mind your business."

Nigerians react

honie_beauty_palace:

"E don reach her turn."

symplychi_oma:

"Lmao . Same pattern !! The moment the ship casts they start to diss shippers . When they were doing public display they didn’t ask people to mind their business ooo . Gotto love biggies sheedren sha."

ladyque_1:

"Na breakfast response be this."

legend.zino_:

"but when they bring gifts y’all don’t complain o ! Neo don carry trabaye."

haadiy0:

"You Dey with am or you no Dey with am?"

pejuola__:

"Abi Vee don chop breakfast nii."

official_bobby_fredrick:

"When u people were doing the whole love me I love you na still this same fans dey send una flowers money, chocolates and all that, now u wan dey purse them comot the ship ...well na mumu dey do fans for BBN graduates."

