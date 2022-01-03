An unknown Nigerian lady has called out music producer Don Jazzy over his failure to be an active partner in their relationship

The lady stated that Don Jazzy has been drawing her back from ensuring that they have their own children

As expected, Nigerians reacted to the lady's post in different ways as many focused on what she said while others commented on her voice

The video of an unknown lady on social media has got Nigerians laughing.

The video which was posted by Instablog showed a young woman accusing Don Jazzing of tying her down.

According to her, she's been dating the music producer in her imagination but he has not been active at all.

Lady 'calls out' Don Jazzy on social media.

She said:

"Don Jazzy, na you I dey talk to. For my imagination, we don start family. we don dey live our life dey do our things dey go. Why you dey dull? You dey dull for this relationship. You no want make we get pikin for this imagination. You dey slow me o. You dey tie me down, I no like am. Let's make it real. Let's put our hands together and do something for ourselves."

Nigerians react

blacquinne:

"He dey enter your eyes Abi? Oya Close am!"

senciousleyon:

"It's the voice for me."

charmings_fitness:

"Don Jazzy please report to the Diary room now."

veevyane__:

"Operation find love by force 2022."

foodie_that_cooks:

"I have like 2 kids for Trevor Jackson and the weekend."

affordable_collection:

"Donjazzy wey all of us de manage, e reach your turn you wan tie am down."

its_ekaette:

"Don that’s humbly waiting on Rihrih to break up with ASAP."

Vision 2022

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he will be searching for a lover in the year and if he couldn't find one, he might be baeless forever.

Don Jazzy gave a faint hope on himself getting a partner in the year.

He wrote:

"2022 the year we find bae if we no find bae this year, I will be baeless forever, I'm aleady baeless forever don't worry."

