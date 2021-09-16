Big Brother Naija star, Vee is of the opinion that she doesn't have to struggle to get her heart desires in life

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the reality star questioned people who like to see suffering as something worth going through

Vee's post sparked reactions online, while some people agreed with her, other people pointed out different realities of life

For some people, struggling or fighting to get things out of life is the way to climb up the social ladder and appreciate achievements.

For BBNaija 2020 Lockdown edition star, Vee, reverse is the case as she recently expressed confusion over why she has to break her back before getting her heart desires.

Vee says she doesn't want to struggle to get things in life Photo credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Vee also questioned why people like to 'romanticise' struggling making it look like a necessary tool for everything.

"Why do people romanticise struggle? I don't have to break my back to get the things I desire."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians react

There are people who think like Vee and also expressed confusion as she did, others blamed the state of the country or simply pointed out the different realities of life.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

naijacorpers:

"If some people no break their back, they will not even have food to eat. People dey struggle for this life. Just Thank God for your own."

itisugochukwu:

"When our government have normalized poverty, what do you expect?"

psiykehimself_:

"Started from the bottom" that's what they like."

gazellefashionng:

"You make it sound like most of them got a choice."

thephenomenal.girl:

"Let's not also forget the way they always say "you no suffer reach me" like there's an award for person wey suffer pass."

princessbase_:

"If most people are privileged or got a choice they wouldn’t need to do so much."

Vee proves she is 25

BBNaija Lockdown star Vee reopened the conversation about her age as she made a post on social media.

When the reality star announced she was 25 on her birthday, some Nigerians accused her of lying as they stated that she looked older than that.

The BBNaija star, however, shared a throwback photo and it showed a young Vee carrying a little baby who looked like her little brother in her arms.

Source: Legit