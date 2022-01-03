Nigerian singer Slimcase shared a video on his Instagram page and was lamenting over a purchase he made online

The singer said he decided to patronise a vendor who later sent him a counterfeit of what he wanted

Slimcase said he was grateful he checked out his purchase as it was meant for someone important

Singer Slimcase has got Nigerians asking him questions after he lamented about buying a fake Louis Vuitton cap online.

In the video the singer shared, he revealed a furry cap that has the logo of the correct spelling of the brand, however, what was written on the cap is different.

Instead of Vuitton, the cap had Vettion.

Singer Slimcase laments over a fake Louis Vuitton cap he bought online. Photos: @iam_slimcase

He wrote:

"Pls BE VERY CAREFUL With all this online market No be Wetin I order for I see ooo Make I no mention name; Thank God I checked well na gift I won give person wey Dey very important this Nigeria haaaa."

Watch Slimcase's video below:

Nigerians react

While some people laughed at him, others asked him to reveal how much he paid to get the cap.

bengentlelion:

"He should also let us know how much he paid..."

foreign_chiamaka:

"Mention the vendor let's know... so others wont fall victim."

simlexy:

"How much u buy am?"

thriftdeals_abuja:

"How much did you pay for it?"

zibah423:

"Na still family business, Louis na the family name, the rest are twin brothers."

jesus_chryst_of_nazareth:

"Another episode on "WHAT I ORDERED vs WHAT I GOT". pls stay tuned."

paint_75:

"The singer dey ment! How much him buy am to how much the think cost for store?"

Slimcase and Whitemoney

Whitemoney met with popular musician, Slimcase and it was an electrifying scene of display of pure friendship.

The duo ran all over the place shouting as they hugged each other while Slimcase congratulated Whitemoney for a successful campaign at the show. Slimcase shared the fun video on his verified Instagram page and declared the two of them were star-struck upon seeing each other again.

A couple of fans of the two stars have commented on their fun video together, with some jokingly referring to them as two mad men.

