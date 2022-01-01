Paul Okoye of PSquare group has spoken on the need for people not to get emotionally involved in other people's family fights

Taking to Instagram, Rude Boy revealed that his Reason With Me song was his twin's favourite despite their disagreement

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions to what he said as some stated that the two brothers need to assess their individual songs together

PSquare's Paul Okoye who is also known by the stage name Rude Boy has gone online to warn Nigerians about meddling in people's family matters.

The singer said that his twin, Peter, revealed to him that after the breakup which made both brothers go separate ways, his favourite song was Reason With Me.

Paul said that his twins' favourite song is Reason with Me. Photo source: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Mind your business

Reason With Me was recorded by Paul after the Psquare group became defunct. The musician, therefore, told people to always mind their business.

See the screenshot of his Insta stories post below:

When his post was reshared by Linda Ikeji, it gathered over 400 comments and thousands of likes as at the time of writing this report.

Mixed reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

etsail001 said:

"Una 2 dey mad... now na make we no put mouth for una matter. Mumu twins."

ethan_alora said:

"I knew it, they will eventually like each other song but pride won’t allow them to tell each other."

omareine said:

"Una be public figure ,so we must put mouth, Happy new year."

benbills007 said:

"That Reason With Me na confirm Jam walahi."

teetomz said:

"Awon online judges in the mud."

offical_next_episode said:

"Na all this poor mass dy carry d matter for their head..."

Psquare first concert together in years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Music stars Peter and Paul Okoye had their first major concert in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time since their split from the PSquare music group.

The much-anticipated concert went down on Saturday, December 25 at the popular Eko Convention Centre and it was indeed a fun-filled night for attendees.

Many who gathered to watch the brothers perform had not seen them together for so long and it brought back a strong feeling of nostalgia to see them united through music again.

