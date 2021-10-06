BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney and music star, Slimcase displayed high-level of enthusiasm when they met each other recently

The two stars were screaming in joy and ran all over the place while hugging each other as Slimcase congratulated Whiemoney for his victory

The viral fun video has gotten reactions from fans of the two acts who showed genuine love for each other

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney is finally out on the streets and enjoying the freedom of meeting people again.

The reality star met with popular musician, Slimcase and it was an electrifying scene of display of pure friendship.

Slimcase and Whitemoney go wild for each other. Credit: @iam_slimcase @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

The duo ran all over the place shouting as they hugged each other while Slimcase congratulated Whitemoney for a successful campaign at the show.

Slimcase shared the fun video on his verified Instagram page and declared the two of them were star-struck upon seeing each other again.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"We were both Star-Struck 2 Mad men #bbnaija."

Check out the video posted by Slimcase below:

Fans react

A couple of fans of the two stars have commented on their fun video together, with some jokingly referring to them as two mad men.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Uchennannanna:

"I love this."

Evanschyn_184:

"WM na complete package."

Iam_leonad:

"Slim x money gang."

Chima_rian:

"Lovely. Two beautiful souls met."

The_pepsi_boy:

"Another banger has come."

Oluwagbotemi0:

"Omo this guy is loved."

Amosokwara:

"Whitemoney about to shut down everywhere …I hope he is no longer fake."

lymar_huncho:

"I swear then be like the same thing 2 mad men’s."

Fan gifts Whitemoney brand new Toyota Venza

A fan of BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney has got him a brand new Toyota Venza as a gift after his victorious run in Biggie's house.

Whitemoney got the surprise car gift after already scooping a whopping N90 million naira grand prize as the winner of the show.

Nigerians have reacted to Whitemoney's car gift as many promised that he will get more amazing gifts from the streets because he's got massive fan love.

Source: Legit