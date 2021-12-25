Singer Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, was among those who showed up for his just concluded Flytime concert

Just like her superstar dad, Imade also had her moment at the event as she made an appearance on stage and waved to the audience

However, Davido was quick to whisk Imade off the stage even though she protested and wanted to stay a little longer

Singer Davido received an overwhelming show of love from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry at his just concluded concert in celebration of a decade of doing music.

Just like those who came to support the music star, his daughter Imade Adeleke was also at the Eko Convention Centre for her dear father.

Imade makes appearance on stage at Davido's concert. Photo: @davidodailyshow/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, Imade didn’t attend the concert as a regular guest as she also managed to steal the shine from her daddy at some point during the event.

A video sighted online captured the moment Imade made an appearance on stage and waved at members of the audience who were equally excited to see her.

However, when Davido tried to get her to return backstage, the little one protested as she wanted to continue her moment on the stage.

Davido allowed her for a few seconds before he carried her away from the stage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

whyteeduchess said:

"The girl go like fame o."

christianna_09 said:

"See David smile I love how he love his kids."

real_deejaxx said:

"The little princess is appreciating her father’s fans ."

___tracy.xx said:

"She steal the show her dad show ❤️❤️."

blackgirl_lala05 said:

"Imade is davido's mum replica and Davido can't do without her Love you so much IMADE❤️❤️❤️❤️and hello to your other siblings."

Source: Legit.ng