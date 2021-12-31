Global site navigation

Emotional Moment Little Girl Makes Baby Sister to Stop Crying, Wipes Her Tears in Viral Video
by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A little girl took care of her kid sister who was crying in a video that has gathered massive reactions
  • To keep the baby quiet, she held her well and placed a pacifier in her mouth; an act that worked quick magic
  • People who reacted to the video online said that the small girl must have learnt the act of care from her parents

A cute video has shown the moment a little girl was trying to calm her kid sister in a lovely way.

As the baby cried, the big sister handled the situation well in a way that shows she knew what she was doing.

People said the kid's parents taught her well.
The kid helped her sibling to remain calm. Photo source: @upworthy
Source: Instagram

Being the big sister

In the video shared by @upworthy, she inserted a pacifier into the baby's mouth. A moment after, the kid stayed quiet. The sister stroked her chic to wipe the sibling's tears away.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 700,000 views.

What a lovely child

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

durango_on_the_go said:

"My older sister would of let me cry."

ancomdi said:

"Give cred to the parents for raising a caring big sis!"

anniebradley7 said:

"This is such a precious moment, so happy it was caught on video to be cberished."

callistamonic said:

"Wow she handled it so much better than an adult like me who’d get panic around crying kids."

jwarrack11 said:

"That big Sis learned how to love like that from her parents so good job Mom and Dad!"

nemopoets said:

"That so beautiful, but please DON'T forget to let her be kid and enjoy her childhood."

amandalynnblaze said:

"She is just too magical for words. What a beautiful tender heart and maternal instinct."

Boy took care of his sibling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a boy became an internet sensation for standing in for his mum in caring for his sister at school.

A Facebook user, Alisigwe Amarachi, who shared the video online stated that the boy's mum had gone to take a quiz in class, leaving him with the little girl.

A marvelled Amarachi narrated that the boy won her admiration as he mixed the food and fed the crying girl like a mother.

Source: Legit.ng

