Music superstar, Davido, is melting hearts as he took time out to hang out with the kids in a lovely video

Davido shared a lovely time with his daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her bestie, Jamil Balogun who sang for the singer

The little kids also promised to pay Davido for performing his song and fans can't stop talking about the cute video

A heartwarming video of singer Davido having fun with his daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her bestie, Jamil Balogun has hit the internet and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

In the video, Imade and Jamil were performing one of his hit songs and Davido demanded the kids pay him for the song.

Davido hangs out with Imade and Jamil. Credit: @davido @imadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Jamil gave the singer a hilarious response saying, "I will pay you bro", before the kids further switched the song to Fireboy's Peru.

The beautiful video has got fans talking on social media, check it out below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the beautiful video of Jamil and Imade chilling with Davido, most of them are stunned with the little boy calling the singer bro.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Omcnaturals:

"The way he avails himself for his kids makes me love him."

Legend.zino_:

"I have seen this video like 10 times lol so sweet to watch lol after my comment I go still watch am again like two times."

Official_evanz:

"Jamil called davido bro."

Dheradonalds:

"Imade and jamil go soon get shippers."

Nnedii_j:

"The rubbish way them they sing just they sweet for person ear."

Deboxki:

"Reasons why Artists need to sing songs with good lyrics and meaning ...becos these songs are not for good for kids to sing."

Imade and Jamil mimic each other as they jet off to Ghana

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that celebrity besties, Imade and Jamil had a good time with their mothers, Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu in Ghana.

In a video that was shared by Tiwa who gave an update about their trip, Imade made it her job to repeat everything she said.

An amused Tiwa continued with a great smile on her face as the two adorable kids gave updates after each other.

